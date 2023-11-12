Xavi Simons scored and gave an assist as RB Leipzig defeated Freiburg 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.
The Dutch international only needed six minutes to fire his side in front with a lovely low finish from outside the box. It was his fourth Bundesliga goal of the campaign.
Freiburg would equalise in the first half but Lois Openda then restored the lead. Simons then played through Christoph Baumgartner to seal the win.
Simons has a record of four goals and seven assists in 11 Bundesliga games so far this season. He heads to the Netherlands camp full of confidence and will be hoping to finally net his first in Oranje.