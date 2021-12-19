Xavi Simons played the full ninety minutes as PSG defeated Feignies in the French Cup on Sunday evening.
The 18-year-old Dutch talent has not featured so far for the PSG first-team this season, which has led to speculation that he could depart the club in January. Scottish side Rangers and Simons previous club Barcelona have been linked.
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettinho gave Simons the chance to start on Sunday in a strong line-up against Feignies in the French club. Simons was in an attack that also included Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi.
Mbappe scored twice and Icardi also netted as PSG won the game 3-0 to progress to the next round.
Simons put in an eye-catching performance, providing five key passes in the 90 minutes. The youngster touched the ball 93 times, completing 89% of passes and he had three shots, two of which were blocked.
Simons will now be hoping that he gets a chance in Ligue 1 in the coming weeks. If he does not it will increase the chances that he will depart, either in January or the summer when his contract expires.