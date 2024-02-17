Xavi Simons scored a lovely goal as RB Leipzig defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0.
RB Leipzig narrowly lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek and they were looking to improve their league form which has dipped in recent weeks.
Xavi Simons showed his side the way as he opened the scoring in the 14th minute with an excellent first time finish which flew into the top corner. It was his sixth goal of the campaign.
Simons was the best player on the pitch for most of the game and he had further chances to score. Eventually in the second half, Lois Openda sealed the victory.
RB Leipzig is currently 5th in the Bundesliga.