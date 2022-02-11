Young Dutchman Xavi Simons made Ligue 1 history as he was handed his first league start for PSG in their 1-0 win against Stade Rennais.
Simons has made a handful of appearances so far for the French giants but Friday saw the young Dutchman get his first start in Ligue 1 against Stade Rennais. Simons was alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the attack.
According to Opta Johan, Simons is now the youngest Dutchman to make his first start in Ligue 1.
The Netherlands youth international was lively through the first half but could not help his side find the opening goal. After 69 minutes, Simons was withdrawn and replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum.
PSG eventually found the winning goal in the 93rd minute through Mbappe and they are now 16 points clear at the top of the table.
For Xavi Simons, it is another milestone, but he has still not extended his contract with the French giants. At the moment, Simons will still be heading for a free transfer in the summer.