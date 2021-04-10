17-year-old Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons finally made his Ligue 1 debut for PSG in their 4-1 win over Strasbourg.
Simons has been on the bench for PSG several times this season and made his first-team debut in a cup game against Caen back in October.
Finally, on Saturday the talented 17-year-old midfielder made his league debut as an 87th minute substitute in the 4-1 win over Strasbourg. Mitchel Bakker played the full ninety minutes for PSG in the simple victory.
Simons will be hoping that he will now get more minutes before the end of the season.