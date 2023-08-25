Xavi Simons scored and gave two assists as RB Leipzig thrashed VFB Stuttgart 5-1 on Friday evening.
RB Leipzig were looking to bounce back from their defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last week, but the first half on Friday did not go to plan. Serhou Guirassy put the visitors ahead.
However, in the second half, Benjamin Henrichs equalised for RB Leipzig before Xavi Simons set up Dani Olmo to make it 2-1. Former Vitesse striker Lois Openda then added a third.
Simons got his second assist of the game as Kevin Kampl made it 4-1 before the Dutch international completed the scoring with his first Bundesliga goal. Simons was played through on goal and although his first effort was saved, he got up to fire in the rebound.