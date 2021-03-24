Netherlands have started their World Cup qualifying campaign with a poor 4-2 loss to Turkey in Istanbul. Burak Yilmaz netted a hat-trick for the hosts.
Frank de Boer lost Jasper Cillessen in the warm up meaning Tim Krul started in goal, while Owen Wijndal, Donyell Malen and Steven Berghuis all started.
Netherlands began with a lot of possession but barely created any chances and in the 15th minute, Turkey took the lead with a bit of luck. Burak Yilmaz saw his strike hit Matthijs de Ligt and creep past Krul into the bottom corner.
In the 34th minute, Malen conceded a soft penalty and Yilmaz made it 2-0 for the hosts.
Just before the break, De Ligt thought he had pulled one back when he headed against the post and the ball looked like it was over the line. However, with no VAR or technology, no goal was given.
A minute into the second half, Hakan Çalhanoğlu made it 3-0 with a strike from distance that flew past Krul.
Frank de Boer brought on Davy Klaassen, Denzel Dumfries and Luuk de Jong as he looked to turn the game around. In the 75th minute, Klaassen pulled one back with a lovely close range finish and a minute later, De Jong made it 3-2 as Netherlands brought themselves back into the game.
However, Yilmaz killed any hopes of a comeback with a free-kick into the top corner to make it 4-2. Netherlands got a penalty in the last minute, but Memphis saw his spot-kick saved by Uğurcan Çakır.
Netherlands begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with a big defeat and the pressure is immediately on. On Saturday, Netherlands face Latvia before a game against Gibraltar.
Another frustrating night for Holland’s fans.
Berghuis has proven again and again not qualified for international level, why pick him again and again and allow him to embarrass on the pitch for whole 90 minutes? I can’t imagine el Ghazi or Noa Lang or any other winger could do worse.
Wijjndal plays well in eredivisie, but that only further proves AZ might be a good team but AZ players are not as good as they seem.
Wiijnaldum has been really poor for quite a few matches in oranje shirt, why not use Klassen to play the attacking midfielder and Ryan as the third choice besides Frenkie. Ten Hag has already shown de Boer how good they can be.
WHAT A SHAME!!!! Can please someone ask the dutch “special one” why did he play dany blind in the center who can barely run, leaving Botman out?? Can someone ask what is such an obsolete player like berghuis, doing in the dutch team, how come everybody saw this coming but the dutch federation was so blind and went for de boer???? Does FDB know that Van Basten is retired long ago and there’s no better option than weghorst!!! SACK HIM ASAP!
KNVB wants to waste another tournament and another 4 years of our life just to realize how bad Blind and de Boer were. This is just sad. No excuses for players though – they were as bad as de Boer. With players like de Jong or Wijnaldum they should win despite terrible coach and terrible centre back in Blind – old, slow and short. But what do I know – KNVB will be happy as long as their fellas are in charge.
We must be realistics: with such coach and such KNVB members we must don’t expect big thing from Oranje.
One day the Netherlands was known for Total Football and now just has orange dress, shame on knvb for choosing these coachs.
Aside from the bad breaks and increasingly annoying refereeing mistakes, this was a very poor showing for the Oranje
They control so much possession yet do nothing with it! And when they get a chance they shoot at the keeper or miss. Only if FDB had a clinical strike that is top 3 in scoring in the bundesliga
They were very lucky to score the second goal and you could argue that the first Turkish goal was as well ( denied a penalty and conceding a goal) and yes the penalty for turkey was soft too
But I did not see anything different from the team, a far cry from Koeman days
I just don’t get it, Frank saw his team down by 2, toothless upfront and yet no changes made till later in the second half! This is a pattern with hun he loves holding on to his subs it is maddening
And when he brought Luuk on , oh my, what a useless sub
I keep hoping they would be euro ready, but time is running out
What a disaster to appoint De Boer. KNVB made big mistake and we will see the consequences. More to come.
Sack De Boer or forget about the world cup.
Many players like Tete or Berghuis were given a chance once and twice and they proofed that they are very local players while Weghorst or Karsdorp who play in top clubs in big leagues we don’t try them at all!!!
In such circomstances Holland has no chance in Euro 2020 and I am afraid that we will miss another World Cup. It is very very sad.
Bad coach + bad luck (DeLigt’s goal? and a penalty denied)
No surprise at all from de Boer. Under him, there is no imagination, no movement, no creativity. It doesn’t matter what players he selects, the system is so bad they are set up to fail.
@Vandeman, yet another one of your idiotic comments on Blind. He was blameless today and needed when the team has more than 65% possession. His passing is incisive and he is the only one capable of making passes that skip the lines. You must be blind (haha) not to see it or worse ignorant. Yes you are correct in that “you do know nothing Jon Snow!!”.
Well if you watch any game Ajax played latly without Blind you will find out the defence is much better without him. I don’t mind him playing in mid but there is de Jong or Wijnaldum for example and Blind is nowhere near them. Blind is too short, way too slow and weak to play CB. There is a reason why at high level you don’t see players like Blind at CB. So your comment seems to be idiotic;)
For the away games against strong teams, FDB should have used 3-5-2 system. They played well against Italy in the away game last time.