Netherlands have started their World Cup qualifying campaign with a poor 4-2 loss to Turkey in Istanbul. Burak Yilmaz netted a hat-trick for the hosts.

Frank de Boer lost Jasper Cillessen in the warm up meaning Tim Krul started in goal, while Owen Wijndal, Donyell Malen and Steven Berghuis all started.

Netherlands began with a lot of possession but barely created any chances and in the 15th minute, Turkey took the lead with a bit of luck. Burak Yilmaz saw his strike hit Matthijs de Ligt and creep past Krul into the bottom corner.

In the 34th minute, Malen conceded a soft penalty and Yilmaz made it 2-0 for the hosts.

Just before the break, De Ligt thought he had pulled one back when he headed against the post and the ball looked like it was over the line. However, with no VAR or technology, no goal was given.

A minute into the second half, Hakan Çalhanoğlu made it 3-0 with a strike from distance that flew past Krul.

Frank de Boer brought on Davy Klaassen, Denzel Dumfries and Luuk de Jong as he looked to turn the game around. In the 75th minute, Klaassen pulled one back with a lovely close range finish and a minute later, De Jong made it 3-2 as Netherlands brought themselves back into the game.

However, Yilmaz killed any hopes of a comeback with a free-kick into the top corner to make it 4-2. Netherlands got a penalty in the last minute, but Memphis saw his spot-kick saved by Uğurcan Çakır.

Netherlands begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with a big defeat and the pressure is immediately on. On Saturday, Netherlands face Latvia before a game against Gibraltar.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (10239 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter