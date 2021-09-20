Eran Zahavi believes his former PSV Eindhoven teammate Mohamed Ihattaren was one of the best young talents he has played with.
Speaking to De Volskrant, Zahavi said on Ihattaren, “One of the most talented guys I’ve played with. But you have to understand that being a footballer is a huge package. It’s not: take the ball and just do your own thing.
“Even Messi and Ronaldo work for the team. You have to behave as the club and the coach want. And always look at yourself when you’re not playing.”
Zahavi admitted he tried to speak with Ihattaren to help him, and added, “He could have helped us enormously, also had had two very good months. But in this world you always have to be there. The coach has really tried to help him, to empathize with him. But yes, if there are still six talents that are ready to seize their chance, then it’s simple: they go first. That’s how it works everywhere.”
Ihattaren left PSV Eindhoven to join Juventus this summer and was immediately loaned to Sampdoria.