Ronald Koeman has named his provisional squad for the upcoming Netherlands friendlies with Germany and Scotland?
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Netherlands take on Scotland and Germany in their final two warm up matches before the European Championships in the summer.
Ronald Koeman has decided to name Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber in the squad. There is also returns for Marco Bizot and Georginio Wijnaldum.
Sven Botman of Newcastle United misses out along with several Ajax players and Calvin Stengs, who was injured for Feyenoord on Thursday.