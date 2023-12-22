According to Tuttosport, Bologna’s Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee is a target for Juventus.
Zirkzee is in excellent form this season for Bologna and the 22-year-old is being linked with several clubs around Europe.
According to Tuttosport, Juventus are the latest club to be interested in the striker, who reportedly has a €40 million buyout clause in his contract.
That clause does not kick in until the summer, though, with Bologna able to charge whatever they want for their star man if clubs come calling in January.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich has a buyback clause for Zirkzee which would allow them to sign Zirkzee for €20 million. They would also get 50% of the fee should Bologna sell Zirkzee to a different club.