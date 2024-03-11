Joshua Zirkzee can forget about making his Netherlands debut this month after the Bologna striker suffered an injury.
The forward came off before the end of Bologna’s 1-0 loss to Internazionale on Saturday and it’s now been confirmed that he has suffered an injury.
The injury is serious enough to keep Zirkzee out for at least three weeks which means that he will not be in the Netherlands squad announced this week.
Zirkzee was named in the provisional squad for the upcoming friendlies with Germany and Scotland but he can forget about an Oranje debut.