According to Sport1, Joshua Zirkzee is a target for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.
It is well-known that Ten Hag is looking for a new striker and it was thought Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy was the top target.
However, Sport1 is reporting that Manchester United are instead turning their attention to Italy and in-form Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee.
The 22-year-old has been excellent for Champions League chasing Bologna this season and has been linked with both Juventus and AC Milan in recent days, as well as a return to Bayern Munich. However, Manchester United are also circling the striker, who would be available for €40 million in the summer.