Two goals from Joshua Zirkzee earned Bologna a 2-1 victory over Salernitana on Sunday.
Zirkzee has been a major reason for the Bologna success this season, along with fellow Dutchman Sam Beukema. Both started again for their away clash at Salernitana on Sunday.
After nine minutes, Zirkzee was in the right place to fire Bologna 1-0 up before the Dutchman doubled the lead shortly afterwards. The hosts would pull one back but Bologna held on for the win which moves them fourth in the table.
Zirkzee now has nine goals in Serie A this season along with two assists. Next week, Bologna will take on AS Roma, a fierce challenger for the fourth spot.