Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee has hit back at BILD’s claims that he is unmotivated in training.
Last month, BILD criticised the young striker for scoring no goals in a training exercise and questions his attitude. They also claimed that Zirkzee wouldn’t be second choice striker when the season resumes.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Zirkzee has hit back at those claims, “I thought it was a bit too much, unnecessary.
“Everyone has a training in which they score less goals. Do I have to keep walking around with a happy face? On the one hand it motivates me even more. On the other hand I think: let it go. As long as trainers and fellow players believe in me. That is the most important thing, I will continue to work for that. “