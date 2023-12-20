Joshua Zirkzee provided two excellent assists in extra-time as Bologna defeated Internazionale 2-1 in the Coppa Italia.
Inter began the game with Davy Klaassen in the starting eleven while Bologna decided to rest the in-form Joshua Zirkzee. Sydney van Hooijdonk began up front while Sam Beukema was in defence. Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij were missing for Inter.
The game ended 0-0 in normal time with Lauturo Martinez missing a penalty in the second half. However, Carlos Augusto made it 1-0 for Inter in the first half of extra-time.
Then Zirkzee, who came on in the 85th minute, inspired the comeback. After an excellent flick, he set up Beukema to equalise. Then he skipped past a challenge on halfway before playing in Dan Ndoye to net the winner.
Bologna progresses to the last eight of the competition while Inter are out.
I believe Zirkzee and Brobbey should be the future striking pair of the Oranje.