Joshua Zirkzee’s good form continued on Monday evening with the Dutchman netting in Bologna’s 2-0 win over Torino.
The Dutch forward had scored three goals and provided an assist in the five games before the international break and there has been calls to add Zirkzee to the Netherlands squad.
In the clash with Torino on Monday, Sam Beukema got himself an assist to set up Giovanni Fabbian to net early in the second half.
Zirkzee then settled the game with his fifth league goal in stoppage time with the former Bayern Munich and Feyenoord striker racing onto a long pass before calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner.
Bologna are now sixth in Serie A and are in the mix for a European spot.