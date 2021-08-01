According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Joshua Zirkzee is set to join Anderlecht on a season-long loan deal from Bayern Munich.
Zirkzee was loaned to Parma for six months of last season and has been linked with a move back to Serie A with Hellas Verona.
However, the striker is set for Belgium instead with Het Laatste Nieuws reporting that a deal for Zirkzee to join Anderlecht will be completed in the coming days. It will be a loan with no option to buy.
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told BILD on Saturday that Zirkzee still has a big future at the club but with Robert Lewandowski and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ahead in the pecking order, a loan is the best option.