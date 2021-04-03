Joshua Zirkzee’s loan at Parma may be over after the striker suffered a knee injury which could require surgery.
The 19-year-old made the move to Parma in January from Bayern Munich in the search of more playing time, but Zirkzee has only made four appearances, all from the bench.
Zirkzee’s campaign has now taken another dramatic twist with the Italian side confirming that the forward has suffered damage to the ligaments in his knee.
Zirkzee’s recovery is being handled by Bayern Munich’s medical staff and they will decide whether the Netherlands U21 international will require surgery.