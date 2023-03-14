The Curacao squad was named on Tuesday with Emmen striker Richairo Zivkovic among the six newcomers.
The Caribbean nation faces Canada on the 25th in a friendly and then clash with Lionel Messi and Argentina.
Head coach Remco Bicentini has brought in six new faces, who were all eligible for the Netherlands national team. Richairo Zivkovic (Emmen), Godfried Roemeratoe (Hapoel Tel Aviv), Xander Severina (ADO Den Haag), Sherel Floranus (Antalyaspor), Giovanni Troupee (Lokomotiv Plovdiv) and Trevor Doornbusch (FC Dordrecht).
A number of current or former Eredivisie stars are included including Eloy Room, Juriën Gaari, Vurnon Anita, Brandley Kuwas, Cuco Martina, and Darryl Lachman.
The full selection is:
Goalkeepers: Eloy Room, Tyrick Bodak, and Trevor Doornbusch.
Defenders: Sherel Floranus, Shanon Carmelia, Nathangelo Markelo, Juriën Gaari, Darryl Lachman, Roshon van Eijma, Cuco Martina, Giovanni Troupee and Justin Ogenia.
Midfielders: Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna, Vurnon Anita, Kevin Felida, and Godfried Roemeratoe.
Attackers: Brandley Kuwas, Xander Severina, Richairo Zivkovic, Jeremy Antonisse, Kenji Gorré, Elson Hooi, and Rangelo Janga.